Farion's murder: the suspect will be sentenced to life imprisonment

In the case of the murder of linguist and public figure Iryna Farion, the article will be changed to one that provides for life imprisonment. This was stated at a press conference by lawyer Natalia Romanik, UNN reports with reference to hromadske.

Currently, the case is being considered under part one of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder), which provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. However, the lawyer plans to seek reclassification to part two of the same article, which concerns murder with particular cruelty or for selfish and hooligan motives and provides for life imprisonment.

According to Romanik, the new facts provide good reasons for such a change.

"In my opinion, as a lawyer, the evidence available in the case file shows that the suspicion of committing a crime by this particular person is absolutely justified," Romanik emphasized.

According to the lawyer Natalia Romanik, law enforcement officers are currently working almost around the clock, including interrogations and investigative experiments. A forensic medical examination has been ordered for the suspect to establish his sanity. An outpatient forensic psychiatric examination is currently underway, and if the suspect is found insane, the prosecution will request a second examination.

Romanik also said that she was preparing a motion to extend the measure of restraint in the form of detention. After the murder of Irina Farion, her daughter Sofia Semchyshyn was provided with personal protection, which helped to avoid possible incidents. Semchyshyn noted that she had not received any direct threats, but had received "suspicious messages".

"The police said I needed security when they were still looking for the suspect. There were no suspicious people, I just received messages from unknown numbers on Telegram: "Where are you?". After that, my personal channel was restricted to prevent unknown numbers from writing," said the daughter of the linguist.

Recall

On July 19, an unidentified person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko notedthat law enforcement officers have enough evidence to claim that it was this detainee who shot the linguist. The investigation lasted 139 hours.

Earlier, the police considered several versions of the motives for the crime, including Farion's public and political activities, as well as personal animosity. A bullet casing was found after the shooting, and a possible "Russian trace" in the case is not ruled out.