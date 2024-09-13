Farion's murder: the suspect will be sentenced to life imprisonment

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42818 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69993 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66230 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 39129 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 45281 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190357 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183603 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210583 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198992 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148054 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147458 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151682 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159228 views
Farion's murder: the suspect will be sentenced to life imprisonment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16515 views

Lawyer Natalia Romanik plans to have the charges reclassified to an article that provides for life imprisonment. According to her, the new facts in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion give grounds for such a change.

In the case of the murder of linguist and public figure Iryna Farion, the article will be changed to one that provides for life imprisonment. This was stated at a press conference by lawyer Natalia Romanik, UNN reports with reference to hromadske.

Currently, the case is being considered under part one of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder), which provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. However, the lawyer plans to seek reclassification to part two of the same article, which concerns murder with particular cruelty or for selfish and hooligan motives and provides for life imprisonment.

According to Romanik, the new facts provide good reasons for such a change.

"In my opinion, as a lawyer, the evidence available in the case file shows that the suspicion of committing a crime by this particular person is absolutely justified," Romanik emphasized. 

According to the lawyer Natalia Romanik, law enforcement officers are currently working almost around the clock, including interrogations and investigative experiments. A forensic medical examination has been ordered for the suspect to establish his sanity. An outpatient forensic psychiatric examination is currently underway, and if the suspect is found insane, the prosecution will request a second examination. 

Romanik also said that she was preparing a motion to extend the measure of restraint in the form of detention. After the murder of Irina Farion, her daughter Sofia Semchyshyn was provided with personal protection, which helped to avoid possible incidents. Semchyshyn noted that she had not received any direct threats, but had received "suspicious messages".

"The police said I needed security when they were still looking for the suspect. There were no suspicious people, I just received messages from unknown numbers on Telegram: "Where are you?". After that, my personal channel was restricted to prevent unknown numbers from writing," said the daughter of the linguist.

Recall 

On July 19, an unidentified person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.  

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko notedthat law enforcement officers have enough evidence to claim that it was this detainee who shot the linguist. The investigation lasted 139 hours. 

Earlier, the police considered several versions of the motives for the crime, including Farion's public and political activities, as well as personal animosity. A bullet casing was found after the shooting, and a possible "Russian trace" in the case is not ruled out.

