FC Troyeschyna coach Denys Skliarenko killed at the front
Kyiv • UNN
Denys Skliarenko, a coach of the Troyeschyna football club, was killed in the Kupyansk sector. He voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and served in the 112th Brigade.
Denys Skliarenko reportedly graduated from the National University of Physical Education and Sports of Ukraine. After receiving a diploma in football coaching, he worked at the Troyeshchyna football club.
With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Denys voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where he served in the 112th Brigade. He was awarded the Golden Cross for his services
His life ended at the Kupyansk direction.
