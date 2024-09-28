Ukrainian ballet dancer Artem Kolbasynsky, who was performing in Lithuania, was killed at the front

Ukrainian ballet dancer of the Klaipeda State Music Theater Artem Kolbasynsky, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fall of 2022, died at the front. The death of the 24-year-old dancer was reported on the Facebook page of the Klaipeda Theater, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, not everyone returns from the war. Today we received the painful news that Artem Kolbasinski, a former ballet dancer of the Klaipeda State Music Theater, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine - the statement said.

The theater said that Artem decided to return to Ukraine shortly after the start of the full-scale russian invasion.

