Street named after Iryna Farion opened in Lviv: video
In Lviv, Technichna Street was renamed in honor of philologist Iryna Farion, who was killed by shelling on July 19. The street was officially opened with the participation of the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.
A street was opened in Lviv in honor of linguist Iryna Farion, UNN reports, citing the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi.
A street named after philologist Iryna Farion was inaugurated in the cultural capital of Ukraine.
The event can be watched via a stream on the official page of the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi.
In Lviv, Technychna Street was renamed in honor of linguist, public and political figure Iryna Farion. The decision was approved at a plenary session of the Lviv City Council.
Irina Farion was shot on July 19. She died in the hospital. On July 22, thousands of Ukrainians said goodbye to the linguist. She was buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery, on field 22. At the end of the summer, a memorial plaque was unveiled on the facade of the house at 3 Masaryk Street where Iryna Farion lived.