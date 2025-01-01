Street named after Iryna Farion opened in Lviv: video

A street was opened in Lviv in honor of linguist Iryna Farion, UNN reports, citing the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Details

A street named after philologist Iryna Farion was inaugurated in the cultural capital of Ukraine.

The event can be watched via a stream on the official page of the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Add

In Lviv, Technychna Street was renamed in honor of linguist, public and political figure Iryna Farion. The decision was approved at a plenary session of the Lviv City Council.

Recall

Irina Farion was shot on July 19. She died in the hospital. On July 22, thousands of Ukrainians said goodbye to the linguist. She was buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery, on field 22. At the end of the summer, a memorial plaque was unveiled on the facade of the house at 3 Masaryk Street where Iryna Farion lived.