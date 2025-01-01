Street named after Iryna Farion opened in Lviv: video

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77714 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156196 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132038 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139343 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137018 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111699 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168288 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136324 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 135692 views
05:55 PM • 68344 views
06:08 PM • 104509 views
06:35 PM • 106711 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156200 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176591 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168291 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 195829 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 184921 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 135663 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 136298 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 144563 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136086 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153144 views
Street named after Iryna Farion opened in Lviv: video

Street named after Iryna Farion opened in Lviv: video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24056 views

In Lviv, Technichna Street was renamed in honor of philologist Iryna Farion, who was killed by shelling on July 19. The street was officially opened with the participation of the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.

A street was opened in Lviv in honor of linguist Iryna Farion, UNN reports, citing the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Details

A street named after philologist Iryna Farion was inaugurated in the cultural capital of Ukraine.

The event can be watched via a stream on the official page of the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Add

In Lviv, Technychna Street was renamed in honor of linguist, public and political figure Iryna Farion. The decision was approved at a plenary session of the Lviv City Council.

Recall

Irina Farion was shot on July 19. She died in the hospital. On July 22, thousands of Ukrainians said goodbye to the linguist. She was buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery, on field 22. At the end of the summer, a memorial plaque was unveiled on the facade of the house at 3 Masaryk Street where Iryna Farion lived.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
iryna-farionIryna Farion
lvivLviv

