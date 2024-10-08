Despite the lawyer's appeal: the court remanded the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Despite the lawyer's appeal: the court remanded the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody

Despite the lawyer's appeal: the court remanded the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10631 views

The Court of Appeal dismissed the lawyer's appeal and left the 18-year-old suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody without bail. The prosecutor's office insisted on such a preventive measure.

The court dismissed the lawyer's appeal and left the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody. This was stated in the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

Details

The agency explained that earlier the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv had extended the suspect's detention without the alternative of bail.

Prosecutors insisted on this measure of restraint. 

The suspect's defense lawyer filed an appeal against this decision of the investigating judge and asked to cancel it and impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. 

Farion's murder: the suspect will be sentenced to life imprisonment13.09.24, 19:35 • 16514 views

However, following the court hearing, the court dismissed the lawyer's appeal and upheld the previously imposed preventive measure in the form of detention without bail.

Following the principled position of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Lviv Court of Appeal remanded in custody an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro suspected of the premeditated murder of a public figure, MP of the VII convocation, Iryna Farion (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized. 

Recall

In September , the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention until November 17, 2024, without the right to be released on the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
iryna-farionIryna Farion
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
lvivLviv

