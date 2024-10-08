Despite the lawyer's appeal: the court remanded the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody

The court dismissed the lawyer's appeal and left the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion in custody. This was stated in the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

The agency explained that earlier the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv had extended the suspect's detention without the alternative of bail.

Prosecutors insisted on this measure of restraint.

The suspect's defense lawyer filed an appeal against this decision of the investigating judge and asked to cancel it and impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

However, following the court hearing, the court dismissed the lawyer's appeal and upheld the previously imposed preventive measure in the form of detention without bail.

Following the principled position of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Lviv Court of Appeal remanded in custody an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro suspected of the premeditated murder of a public figure, MP of the VII convocation, Iryna Farion (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

In September , the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention until November 17, 2024, without the right to be released on the suspect in the murder of Irina Farion.