The court hearing in the Faryon case has been postponed: the suspect is ill, the lawyer requested a different date.

The hearing in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, which was to take place on April 29 in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv, was postponed to May 1 due to the poor health of the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko, UNN reports.

Details

On April 29, Iryna Farion's birthday, the court was to consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect. However, Zinchenko's lawyer Yuriy Nemyrovskyi announced the suspect's illness, due to which the hearing was postponed to May 1.

However, what is interesting is that the lawyer himself asked for this date because he will be abroad.

Or I am unlikely to be able to appear in court until the second half of May. This has been agreed with the client. I believe that it is impossible to hear the case without a defender. There are no comments on this, but I ask that we postpone this meeting due to, again, poor health — said Zinchenko's lawyer Yuriy Nemyrovskyi.

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

On July 25 of the same year, an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro was detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.

Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of her civic duty on grounds of national intolerance, and in the illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

On April 9, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the preventive measure for Zinchenko for 60 days.