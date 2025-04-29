The court hearing in the Faryon case has been postponed: the suspect is ill, the lawyer requested a different date.

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2058 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11759 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30888 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37685 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37835 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36240 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31273 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58589 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58838 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
23%
753 mm
Popular news

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26344 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 14780 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18499 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20077 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11313 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30888 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37685 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37835 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36240 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40200 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25245 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45128 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44436 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151244 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64723 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

The court hearing in the Faryon case has been postponed: the suspect is ill, the lawyer requested a different date.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2682 views

The hearing in the case of the Fаrion murder has been postponed to May 1 due to the suspect's illness. The lawyer requested this specific date because he will be abroad.

The court hearing in the Faryon case has been postponed: the suspect is ill, the lawyer requested a different date.

The hearing in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, which was to take place on April 29 in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv, was postponed to May 1 due to the poor health of the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko, UNN reports.

Details 

On April 29, Iryna Farion's birthday, the court was to consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect. However, Zinchenko's lawyer Yuriy Nemyrovskyi announced the suspect's illness, due to which the hearing was postponed to May 1.

However, what is interesting is that the lawyer himself asked for this date because he will be abroad.

Or I am unlikely to be able to appear in court until the second half of May. This has been agreed with the client. I believe that it is impossible to hear the case without a defender. There are no comments on this, but I ask that we postpone this meeting due to, again, poor health

— said Zinchenko's lawyer Yuriy Nemyrovskyi.

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

On July 25 of the same year, an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro was detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.

Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of her civic duty on grounds of national intolerance, and in the illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

On April 9, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the preventive measure for Zinchenko for 60 days.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Farion
Lviv
Brent
$63.89
Bitcoin
$94,995.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.79
Ethereum
$1,831.79