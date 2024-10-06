Vasyl Osoba, husband of Farion's daughter, died in the war with Russia

Iryna Farion's daughter's husband, Vasyl Osoba, died in the war with Russia

This was reported by his wife Sofia Sechyshyn on Facebook, as well as by a representative of the Svoboda party, Oleh Tyahnybok.

Vasyl Osoba was killed in a battle with the Russian aggressor in the Northern sector.

A Ukrainian warrior, patriot, our comrade-in-arms, a fighter of the Legion of Freedom, a mortar operator, senior soldier Vasyl Osoba was killed in a battle with the occupiers in the Seversky sector. Vasyl was defending Ukraine in the 4th Battalion of the Freedom Force of the Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard and gave his life for the state.. ,” Tyahnybok said.

Burn and burn the bastards! Vasyl Osoba has been killed! My love,” wrote Sofia Sechyshyn.

