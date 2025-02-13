Farion murder case: court schedules next hearing for February 26

On Thursday, February 13, a hearing was held in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv in the case of the murder of Ukrainian linguist Iryna Farion. The accused did not plead guilty, and the next hearing was scheduled for February 26, as reported from the broadcast of the court session, writes UNN.

Details

Iryna Farion's family lawyer Natalia Romanyk said that the lawyers of Zinchenko were trying to delay the case. She would also like the accused to explain what he was doing in Lviv and tell about his alibi.

The prosecutor and lawyers were tasked at the court to start with written evidence.

"Start with written evidence, interrogate the victims, witnesses, physical evidence, then - evidence that will be filed by the defense...", the judge said.

The next hearing, at which the evidence will be examined, is scheduled for February 26 - starting at 11:00.

Further court hearings are scheduled for March 10 at 10:30 and March 13 at 10:30.

Supplement

On July 19, an unknown person shot linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman with a head injury in critical condition was taken to the hospital. In the hospital, Iryna Farion died.

On July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers notified 18-year-old Viacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.

Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder to the murder of a person in connection with the performance of their civic duty on the grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now Viacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.