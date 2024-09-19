Court extends investigation into Iryna Farion's murder until 2025

The Galician District Court of Lviv, at the request of prosecutors, extended the term of the pre-trial investigation into the murder of Iryna Farion until January 26, 2025. This is reported by Espresso.Zahid, UNN.

Details

At the request of prosecutors, a judge of the Galician District Court extended the pre-trial investigation until January 26, 2025.

In particular, prosecutor Babiy asked to extend the pre-trial investigation, which ends on September 26 , until January 26, 2025.

The prosecution explained that had not completed the two-month pre-trial hearing for objective reasons and that additional examinations were needed to examine the evidence. These examinations can be performed by in October-November.

Addendum

The suspect in the murder of Irina Farion said that he feared for his life and asked for the extension of his preventive measure.

Recall

On July 19, an unidentified person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko notedthat law enforcement officers have enough evidence to claim that it was this detainee who shot the linguist. The investigation lasted 139 hours.