Court extends investigation into Iryna Farion's murder until 2025

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178467 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143643 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146701 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140363 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187883 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112195 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104809 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 83003 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 42716 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 90544 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 60569 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51875 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187883 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177794 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193787 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145038 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144708 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149181 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140411 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157096 views
Actual
Court extends investigation into Iryna Farion's murder until 2025

Court extends investigation into Iryna Farion's murder until 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16691 views

The Galician District Court of Lviv has extended the pre-trial investigation into the murder of Iryna Farion until January 26, 2025. Prosecutors explained the need for additional examinations to examine the evidence.

The Galician District Court of Lviv, at the request of prosecutors, extended the term of the pre-trial investigation into the murder of Iryna Farion until January 26, 2025. This is reported by Espresso.Zahid, UNN.

Details 

At the request of prosecutors, a judge of the Galician District Court extended the pre-trial investigation until January 26, 2025.

In particular, prosecutor Babiy asked to extend the pre-trial investigation, which ends on September 26 , until January 26, 2025.

The prosecution explained that had not completed the two-month pre-trial hearing for objective reasons and that additional examinations were needed to examine the evidence. These examinations can be performed by  in October-November. 

Addendum

The suspect in the murder of Irina Farion said that he feared for his life and asked for the extension of his preventive measure

Recall

On July 19, an unidentified person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.  

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko notedthat law enforcement officers have enough evidence to claim that it was this detainee who shot the linguist. The investigation lasted 139 hours. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
iryna-farionIryna Farion
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

