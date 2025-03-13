The defendant in the case of Iryna Farion did not undergo a polygraph: "No one offered me"
Kyiv • UNN
Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the murder of Iryna Farion, stated that he was not offered to undergo a polygraph. The next hearing in the case will take place on March 26, 2025.
Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused in the case of the murder of linguist and public figure Iryna Farion, said that he did not undergo a polygraph test because he was not offered one. He told journalists during a technical break in the court hearing, reports UNN.
Details
"No, I didn't refuse. No one offered me," Zinchenko answered journalists' questions.
When asked if he would like to undergo a polygraph, the accused replied that it was no longer possible due to the completion of the pre-trial investigation. He also added that he is ready to testify in court.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 26, 2025.
Addendum
On July 19, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.
On July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko about the suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.
Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the Farion murder case as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty on grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.
On March 10, a meeting was to take place in court to continue studying video materials in the case. However, it was postponed due to technical problems to March 13.