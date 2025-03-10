The court announced a break in the hearing regarding the murder of Farion until March 13
Kyiv • UNN
The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv announced a break until March 13 in the case of the murder of Iryna Farion due to issues with video materials. The suspect, 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko, faces life imprisonment.
"The break is until March 13 at 10:30," said the judge.
Suspilne reports that today the court was supposed to continue examining video materials in the case, but due to technical problems, they were unable to investigate them.
"The computer technologies have caused some issues, and currently, the flash drive is not opening, so in case it is impossible to continue the hearing today, specifically the continuation of the video review of the crime scene, unfortunately, there is no other option but to announce a break until the 13th, as we have planned," said Judge Nevoit.
Supplement
On July 19, an unknown person shot at linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was delivered to the hospital with a head injury in extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.
On July 25, in Dnipro, an 18-year-old man was detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of the suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.
Subsequently, law enforcement reclassified the case of Farion's murder to the murder of a person in connection with her performing a public duty on grounds of national intolerance, and for illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.
On February 13, a court hearing took place, during which the prosecutor and lawyers were tasked to start with written evidence in court.