Iryna Farion's murder: the suspect asks to extend his preventive measure

On Thursday, September 19, a court hearing on the extension of the preventive measure against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Irina Farion , began in the Galician District Court in Lviv. The accused himself asks to extend his preventive measure and admits that he fears for his life. This was reported from the courtroom by Novosti.LIVE, UNN and.

Zinchenko said that he wants his preventive measure to be extended. He emphasized that such fears are related to the fact that he will be transferred to a pre-trial detention center.

They want to transfer me to the pre-trial detention center. You should know that if something happens to me, if my preventive measure is not extended, I will take myself with me... I don't want to kill myself, I'm not going to kill myself, in any case. Therefore, you should know that if something happens to me, I will get help. I ask prosecutors and judges to extend my preventive measure - the suspect said in a comment to journalists in the courtroom.

The suspect's lawyer, Ihor Sulyma, also told Suspilnebefore the hearing that he would ask for an extension of the preventive measure in the form of detention, as his client "fears for his life.

On July 19, an unidentified person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko notedthat law enforcement officers have enough evidence to claim that it was this detainee who shot the linguist. The investigation lasted 139 hours.

Earlier, the police considered several versions of the motives for the crime, including Farion's public and political activities, as well as personal animosity. A bullet casing was found after the shooting, and a possible "Russian trace" in the case is not ruled out.

