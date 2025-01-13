Farion's murder: court adjourns until February 13

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Lviv has adjourned the trial of the murder of linguist and public figure Iryna Farion until February 13. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN with reference to the court session.

Details

"The court is adjourned until February 13 at 10:30 a.m.," the court said.

On January 12, during a court hearing, Irina Farion's daughter, Sofia Semchyshyn, filed a motion to compensate the defendants for 15 million hryvnias. She stated that these funds would be transferred to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the military unit in which her late husband, Vasyl Semchyshyn, served.

The defense of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who is suspected of premeditated murder, in turn, asked the court to strengthen security measures during his transportation to court.

Addendum

Earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for Viacheslav Zinchenko until March 4 .

Recall

On July 19, 2024, an unknown person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Irina Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Law enforcement officers later reclassified the case of the murder of public figure Irina Farion to murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty on the grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.