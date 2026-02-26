Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region from the air. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

At 2:58 AM, the Air Force warned of enemy UAVs in Zaporizhzhia in the direction of the city from the southeast. Soon, Fedorov reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Our air defense is working. ... Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given - called on the head of the OVA.

Later, he warned of several UAVs in the direction of the Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Voznesenskyi, and Zavodskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

During February 24, the occupiers attacked 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which four people died and two were injured.

Zaporizhzhia suffered a drone attack from Russia, with one fatality and damage to industrial infrastructure