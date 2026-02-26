Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details
On the night of February 26, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region from the air, as reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov. Explosions and the movement of several UAVs in the direction of the regional center were recorded.
On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region from the air. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
At 2:58 AM, the Air Force warned of enemy UAVs in Zaporizhzhia in the direction of the city from the southeast. Soon, Fedorov reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Our air defense is working. ... Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given
Later, he warned of several UAVs in the direction of the Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Voznesenskyi, and Zavodskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia.
During February 24, the occupiers attacked 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which four people died and two were injured.
