Faryon murder case: court extends Zinchenko's arrest

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the arrest of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of murdering linguist Iryna Farion, until August 4, UNN reports.

Extend the preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days without bail until August 4 - the judge announced.

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown person shot at the linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic, Iryna Farion. The woman with a head wound was taken to the hospital in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

On July 25 of the same year, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of murder of Iryna Farion.

Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the Farion murder case as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty on the grounds of national intolerance, and in illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.