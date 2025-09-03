Farion's daughter sues Zinchenko for UAH 15 million for moral damages

Iryna Farion's daughter, Sofia Semchyshyn, has filed a lawsuit against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of murdering the linguist, seeking 15 million UAH in compensation for moral damages, UNN reports.

Details

During the court hearing, Sofia Semchyshyn stated that if she receives 15 million UAH, it will be transferred to the Ukrainian military for the purchase of drones.

Not only have I suffered moral damage, but also my children. They lost their grandmother, whom they loved… The moral state of my children… They have also suffered damage. I have filed a lawsuit for compensation for moral damage - said Semchyshyn.

The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. She died in the hospital.

On July 25 of the same year, 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed him of the suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers reclassified the Farion murder case as the murder of a person in connection with her performance of public duty due to national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.