Farion's daughter sues Zinchenko for UAH 15 million for moral damages

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 2306 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 10364 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 11526 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 15711 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16242 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 20158 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 31251 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 29720 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 84814 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105476 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 241570 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 241558 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 232452 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 229055 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 223130 views
Publications
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 10370 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 18130 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 31254 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 29722 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 84816 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 21691 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 35338 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 37999 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 52097 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 97455 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
SWIFT
M1 Abrams
YouTube

Farion's daughter sues Zinchenko for UAH 15 million for moral damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Iryna Farion's daughter, Sofia Semchyshyn, filed a lawsuit for UAH 15 million in moral damages against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of murdering the linguist. The stated amount, if received, will be transferred to the Ukrainian military for the purchase of drones.

Farion's daughter sues Zinchenko for UAH 15 million for moral damages

Iryna Farion's daughter, Sofia Semchyshyn, has filed a lawsuit against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of murdering the linguist, seeking 15 million UAH in compensation for moral damages, UNN reports.

Details

During the court hearing, Sofia Semchyshyn stated that if she receives 15 million UAH, it will be transferred to the Ukrainian military for the purchase of drones.

Not only have I suffered moral damage, but also my children. They lost their grandmother, whom they loved… The moral state of my children… They have also suffered damage. I have filed a lawsuit for compensation for moral damage 

- said Semchyshyn.

The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo02.04.25, 15:40 • 17119 views

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. She died in the hospital.  

On July 25 of the same year, 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed him of the suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers reclassified the Farion murder case as the murder of a person in connection with her performance of public duty due to national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Farion
charity
Dnipro