The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11643 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99665 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163621 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103380 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339816 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172147 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143967 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195875 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124430 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108087 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16246 views

A portrait examination confirmed the presence of the suspect in the photo from the scene of the murder of Iryna Farion.

The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo

During the court hearing on the murder case, linguists Iryna Farion reviewed video and photo evidence, which, according to the portrait examination, confirmed the presence of the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko at the scene of the murder, UNN reports.

Details 

The next hearing in the Iryna Farion murder case began today, April 2, in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv.

During the hearing, video recordings from surveillance cameras located near the scene of the crime were shown. One of the videos showed the suspect sitting on a bench. However, after watching the video, Zinchenko himself noted that the suspect was sitting on a chair, not on a bench, according to the testimony of some witnesses.

According to the information, a secret witness testified at the hearing and told where he saw the suspect in the murder of Farion for the first time.

Also, several photos from witnesses who saw Zinchenko on different days were considered. He was identified by several elements: a black panama hat and sunglasses with white frames. 

"… this photograph was later used to conduct a portrait examination, which confirmed that it was the same person," the prosecutor said.

In addition, another confirmation that the photo was of Zinchenko was that the seller who sold him these glasses confirmed their purchase. The witness showed a photo of correspondence with the suspect. 

During the hearing, Zinchenko's lawyer also noted that his client was being threatened on social media. Also, his cellmates were changed, so the lawyer demands to strengthen the suspect's security and place him in a solitary cell.

Addendum

On July 19 last year, an unknown person shot at linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

On July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko about the suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.

Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the Farion murder case as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of his public duty on grounds of national intolerance, and in illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

A hearing was to be held on March 10, at which the court was to continue studying the video materials in the case. However, it was postponed to March 13 due to technical problems.

On March 26, Zinchenko stated that he had not taken a polygraph test, because he was not offered to do so. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Iryna Farion
Dnipro
Lviv
