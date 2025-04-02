The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo
Kyiv • UNN
A portrait examination confirmed the presence of the suspect in the photo from the scene of the murder of Iryna Farion.
During the court hearing on the murder case, linguists Iryna Farion reviewed video and photo evidence, which, according to the portrait examination, confirmed the presence of the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko at the scene of the murder, UNN reports.
Details
The next hearing in the Iryna Farion murder case began today, April 2, in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv.
During the hearing, video recordings from surveillance cameras located near the scene of the crime were shown. One of the videos showed the suspect sitting on a bench. However, after watching the video, Zinchenko himself noted that the suspect was sitting on a chair, not on a bench, according to the testimony of some witnesses.
According to the information, a secret witness testified at the hearing and told where he saw the suspect in the murder of Farion for the first time.
Also, several photos from witnesses who saw Zinchenko on different days were considered. He was identified by several elements: a black panama hat and sunglasses with white frames.
"… this photograph was later used to conduct a portrait examination, which confirmed that it was the same person," the prosecutor said.
In addition, another confirmation that the photo was of Zinchenko was that the seller who sold him these glasses confirmed their purchase. The witness showed a photo of correspondence with the suspect.
During the hearing, Zinchenko's lawyer also noted that his client was being threatened on social media. Also, his cellmates were changed, so the lawyer demands to strengthen the suspect's security and place him in a solitary cell.
Addendum
On July 19 last year, an unknown person shot at linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.
On July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko about the suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.
Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the Farion murder case as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of his public duty on grounds of national intolerance, and in illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.
A hearing was to be held on March 10, at which the court was to continue studying the video materials in the case. However, it was postponed to March 13 due to technical problems.
On March 26, Zinchenko stated that he had not taken a polygraph test, because he was not offered to do so.