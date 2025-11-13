Murder of Iryna Farion: Suspect Zinchenko's pre-trial detention extended

Today, another hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder took place in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. The suspect, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, had his pre-trial detention extended for another 60 days, a UNN journalist reports.

According to the court's decision, the accused's detention was extended until January 12, 2026, without the alternative of bail.

The man faces life imprisonment for murder motivated by national intolerance.

Also, during the court hearing, another witness in the case was questioned: a woman from whom the suspect rented an apartment in Lviv from July 14-18, 2024. According to her, before handing over the keys, she checked all the young man's documents because she doubted whether he was an adult. The woman said that the tenant was supposed to leave on July 21, but moved out a day earlier - on the second day after lunch.

On July 19, 2024, an unknown assailant shot Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was hospitalized in serious condition with a head injury, where she later died.

Six days later, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the linguist's murder. The next day, law enforcement officers notified 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion in Farion's murder.

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of Iryna Farion's murder, stated that he was not offered a polygraph test. He added that he is ready to testify in court.

Iryna Farion's daughter, Sofia Semchyshyn, filed a lawsuit for 15 million UAH in moral damages against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the linguist's murder. The stated amount, if received, will be transferred to the Ukrainian military for the purchase of drones.