Murder of Iryna Farion: Suspect Zinchenko's pre-trial detention extended

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
11:45 AM • 4970 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25570 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23512 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28527 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31864 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32148 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27688 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21517 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55277 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78914 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19507 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 20401 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 17709 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11472 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23179 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25531 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23787 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21024 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92847 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111557 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Lithuania
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48240 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48621 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38884 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77515 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77320 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild

Murder of Iryna Farion: Suspect Zinchenko's pre-trial detention extended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv extended Viacheslav Zinchenko's pre-trial detention until January 12, 2026. He faces life imprisonment for murder motivated by national intolerance.

Murder of Iryna Farion: Suspect Zinchenko's pre-trial detention extended

Today, another hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder took place in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. The suspect, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, had his pre-trial detention extended for another 60 days, a UNN journalist reports.

Details

According to the court's decision, the accused's detention was extended until January 12, 2026, without the alternative of bail.

The man faces life imprisonment for murder motivated by national intolerance.

Also, during the court hearing, another witness in the case was questioned: a woman from whom the suspect rented an apartment in Lviv from July 14-18, 2024. According to her, before handing over the keys, she checked all the young man's documents because she doubted whether he was an adult. The woman said that the tenant was supposed to leave on July 21, but moved out a day earlier - on the second day after lunch.

Recall

On July 19, 2024, an unknown assailant shot Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was hospitalized in serious condition with a head injury, where she later died.

Six days later, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the linguist's murder. The next day, law enforcement officers notified 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion in Farion's murder.

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of Iryna Farion's murder, stated that he was not offered a polygraph test. He added that he is ready to testify in court.

Iryna Farion's daughter, Sofia Semchyshyn, filed a lawsuit for 15 million UAH in moral damages against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of the linguist's murder. The stated amount, if received, will be transferred to the Ukrainian military for the purchase of drones.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Iryna Farion
charity
Dnipro
Lviv