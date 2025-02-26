Farion murder case: court extends Zinchenko's detention until April 24

The court has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention until April 24, 2025 for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of murdering linguist Iryna Farion, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"On March 4, 2025, the preventive measure in the form of detention expires for the accused Zinchenko, while the criminal proceedings are at the stage of examination of evidence, and it is impossible to complete the trial by this date for objective reasons, given the volume of materials to be examined. Therefore, I have filed a motion to extend the measure of restraint in the form of detention," the prosecutor said.

By a court decision, the detention was extended until April 24, 2024.

The next court hearings are scheduled for March 10 and 13.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on February 26, a hearing in the case of the murder of Ukrainian linguist Iryna Farion began in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Lviv, where written evidence was examined. At the request of the judges, the live broadcast of the hearing was stopped.