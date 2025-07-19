Year since the murder: Iryna Farion commemorated in Lviv

In Lviv, the memory of Iryna Farion, who was killed exactly a year ago, was honored, reports UNN.

Exactly one year ago, in this courtyard, at this very spot, Iryna Farion was killed. People came to honor the memory of the Ukrainian woman. Lviv will not forget! Bright Memory - wrote Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On July 19, 2024, an unknown person shot the linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic, Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury in critical condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

On July 25 of the same year, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of murder of Iryna Farion.

Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder as the murder of a person in connection with her performance of public duty due to national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Vyacheslav Zinchenko now faces life imprisonment.