In Lviv, the court extended the arrest of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 2836 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 9270 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 17417 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 12828 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 12972 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21986 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14266 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 42479 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42878 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33038 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 10210 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19004 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17168 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 8000 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 8102 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 8166 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 17412 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17202 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21985 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 42478 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19023 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22527 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 22939 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21601 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 50977 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander

In Lviv, the court extended the arrest of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In Lviv, the court extended the pre-trial detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion, until November 21 inclusive. The man faces life imprisonment for murder motivated by national intolerance.

In Lviv, the court extended the arrest of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion

In Lviv, the court extended the pre-trial detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering linguist Iryna Farion, for 60 days. He will remain behind bars until November 21 inclusive, UNN reports with reference to the court session.

The court granted the prosecutor's request to extend the pre-trial detention of Zinchenko Vyacheslav Fedorovych for a period of 60 days without bail. To extend the pre-trial detention of Zinchenko Vyacheslav Fedorovych for a period of 60 days without bail from September 19 to November 21 inclusive 

- the judge announced.

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown assailant shot linguist and Lviv Polytechnic professor Iryna Farion. The woman was hospitalized with a head injury in a very serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

Six days later, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of his suspicion of Farion's murder.

After some time, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty due to national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Iryna Farion
Dnipro
Lviv