In Lviv, the court extended the arrest of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion

In Lviv, the court extended the pre-trial detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering linguist Iryna Farion, for 60 days. He will remain behind bars until November 21 inclusive, UNN reports with reference to the court session.

The court granted the prosecutor's request to extend the pre-trial detention of Zinchenko Vyacheslav Fedorovych for a period of 60 days without bail.

On July 19, 2024, an unknown assailant shot linguist and Lviv Polytechnic professor Iryna Farion. The woman was hospitalized with a head injury in a very serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

Six days later, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers informed 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of his suspicion of Farion's murder.

After some time, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of Farion's murder as the murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty due to national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.