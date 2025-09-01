$41.320.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

National Police on Parubiy's murder: the crime was prepared in advance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was not spontaneous, but carefully prepared. It is currently unknown whether the suspect had accomplices, but law enforcement officers are considering all versions.

The murder of MP Andriy Parubiy was not spontaneous; it was carefully planned. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

This crime was not spontaneous. It was carefully prepared. We believe that it took more than one month to prepare the approach and escape of the criminal. It was prepared in advance. Therefore, we believe that there is some information regarding the individuals who instructed the specified person and tried to facilitate the commission of this murder.

- said Vyhivskyi.

He also stated that it is currently unknown whether the suspect in Parubiy's murder had accomplices, but law enforcement officers are not ruling out any version.

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

Anna Murashko

