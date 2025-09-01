Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced

Currently, there are three main versions of the motives behind the murder of MP, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, including intentional murder in connection with political activity and a Russian trace. This was reported to UNN by Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the information policy and communications department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The pre-trial investigation is still ongoing, and a number of versions are being considered. But there are three main ones – intentional murder in connection with the political activity of MP Parubiy. The second version is a Russian trace. The third version is personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim. - Haiovska-Kovbasiuk said.

When asked whether Parubiy's murder is connected with Iryna Farion's murder and whether information about a possible accomplice of the detainee is being checked, Haiovska-Kovbasiuk replied: "At the moment, we can neither deny nor confirm, because the pre-trial investigation is ongoing and all this information is being checked."

She also emphasized that all urgent investigative actions are currently underway, which are carried out with the participation of prosecutors who coordinate the course of the pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding.

Addition

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received any threats.

In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, a Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.