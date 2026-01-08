Suspect in Farion's murder remains in custody until March 9

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the pre-trial detention of Vyacheslav Zinchenko, suspected of murdering Iryna Farion. He will remain in custody until March 9, UNN reports.

To extend the pre-trial detention of the accused Zinchenko Vyacheslav in the form of detention for 60 days without bail until March 9, 2026, inclusive - said the judge.

Addition

On July 19, 2024, an unknown assailant shot linguist and Lviv Polytechnic professor Iryna Farion. The woman, with a head wound, was hospitalized in serious condition, where she died.

Six days later, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers notified 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of suspicion of Farion's murder.

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of Iryna Farion's murder, stated that he was not offered a polygraph test. He added that he is ready to testify in court.

Iryna Farion's daughter, Sofia Semchyshyn, filed a lawsuit for 15 million UAH in moral damages against Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of murdering the linguist. The stated amount, if received, will be transferred to the Ukrainian military for the purchase of drones.

In November, another session in the case of Iryna Farion's murder took place in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. The suspect, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, had his pre-trial detention extended for another 60 days.