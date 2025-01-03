Farion's murder: court extends arrest of accused Zinchenko until March

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv has extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, accused of murdering linguist Iryna Farion, until March 4, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"To extend the measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of 60 days without bail to the accused Zinchenko Vyacheslav from January 4, 2025 to March 4 inclusive," the judge said.

Recall

In Lviv , the trial in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion continued , before the hearing, a bomb threat was reported, after which the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko was taken to the courtroom.

Earlier, the Lviv Court of Appeal upheld the measure of restraint for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, i.e., detention until January 12 without bail.

Addendum

On July 19, an unknown person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Irina Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Law enforcement officers later reclassified the case of the murder of public figure Irina Farion to murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty on the grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.