Farion's murder: daughter says her mother was attempted to be killed two days before her death

Iryna Farion's daughter Sofia Semchyshyn said that her mother was attempted to be killed on July 17, 2024 - two days before her death. She reported this, referring to video from CCTV cameras, UNN reports.

"Irina Farion will live for two more days...on July 17, 2024. You wanted to kill Mom! But... mom came into the entrance faster than you could have thought in your stupid head," Sofia signed the video on Facebook.

According to her, Farion was returning home at 5:13 p.m. after recording the program "Gene of Ukrainians" on the NTA TV channel.

Sofia claims that the murder suspect was walking around Farion's house that evening in warm clothes and gloves in 30-degree heat.

On July 19, an unidentified person shot at Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

On July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a linguist. The next day, law enforcement officers served suspicion on 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko of the murder of Iryna Farion.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers reclassified the case of the murder of public figure Iryna Farion as murder of a person in connection with the performance of her public duty on the grounds of national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons. Now the suspect, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, faces life imprisonment.