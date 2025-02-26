Hearing in the case of Iryna Farion's murder begins in Lviv: broadcasting is stopped

On February 26, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Lviv began a hearing in the case of the murder of Ukrainian linguist Iryna Farion, where written evidence will be examined. However, at the request of the judges, the live broadcast of the hearing was suspended, reports a correspondent of UNN .

Details

Taking into account the provisions of the law, we made a decision to stop the live broadcast, as we are moving on to examine the evidence. Other powers granted by the law to journalists to monitor and record in the courtroom are not contested at this stage - the judge said.

Addendum

On July 19, an unidentified person shot at Iryna Farion, a linguist and professor at Lviv Polytechnic. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in an extremely serious condition. Iryna Farion died in the hospital.

On July 25, an 18-year-old man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a linguist. The next day , law enforcement officers served 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko with a notice of suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion.

Later, law enforcement officers reclassified the case on Farion's murder for murder of a person in connection with the performance of a public duty on the grounds of national intolerance, and for illegal handling of weapons. Now Vyacheslav Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

On February 13, a court hearing was held, at which the prosecutor and defense lawyers were instructed to start with written evidence.