The Biden administration plans to announce its final military aid package to Ukraine on January 9 - AP

The United States may announce a significant military aid package for Ukraine. This is likely to happen during the visit of Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin to Germany for a meeting in the Ramstein format on January 9. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

According to the publication, citing two senior US officials, this will be the “final” aid package for Ukraine from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

According to the newspaper's sources, Washington will still not have time to spend about $4 billion on helping Ukraine, which remained within the funding approved by Congress.

AP's sources said that US President-elect Donald Trump's team will have “more than a few billion dollars” left over to provide Ukraine with military aid if it decides to do so.

According to one of the sources, Biden administration officials are in contact with the Trump transition team to discuss “all issues” that are important in the context of helping Ukraine.

The AP sources added that the package, which will be announced on Thursday, will be provided from existing US stockpiles. Thus, Ukraine should receive the weapons by the time Trump is inaugurated.

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, on January 3, White House counselor John Kirby announced the upcoming announcement of additional security assistance for Ukraine.

Air defense and HIMARS missiles, additional air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank systems: what's in the new US aid package