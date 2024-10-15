First components of THAAD system arrive in Israel - Pentagon
Kyiv • UNN
An advanced group of US military personnel and components of the THAAD system arrived in Israel. The deployment underscores the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans from possible Iranian missile attacks.
An advanced group of the US military and the first components of the THAAD system have arrived in Israel, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Yesterday, October 14, an advance team of U.S. military personnel and initial components needed to operate the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery arrived in Israel. Additional U.S. military personnel and THAAD components will continue to arrive in Israel in the coming days. The battery will be fully operational in the near future, but for reasons of operational security, we will not discuss the timing," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.
"The deployment of the THAAD battery in Israel underscores the United States' commitment to the defense of Israel and the protection of Americans in Israel from any ballistic missile attacks by Iran," a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.
For reference
THAAD is a mobile ground-based missile defense system for high-altitude, extra-atmospheric interception of intermediate-range ballistic missiles.