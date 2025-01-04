The U.S. tells whether it will be able to deliver all weapons from the new aid packages to Ukraine by January 20

The Pentagon said that it is very likely that they will not have time to deliver to Ukraine all the weapons from the new aid packages for 2.5 billion dollars until January 20. This was stated by Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing, writes UNN.

Asked whether all new aid will be fully delivered to Ukraine before the current administration's end date of January 20, Singh explained that “capabilities and equipment are coming off our shelves as they become available.

“(So - ed.) it's very likely that you will see more opportunities continue to flow into Ukraine after this administration leaves, that's quite normal,” Singh said.

Days ago, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new aid package to Ukraine for nearly $2.5 billion.

White House counselor John Kirby reported that the U.S. will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the coming days.