Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
13 cases of dangerous metapneumovirus recorded in Ukraine: who is at risk

13 cases of dangerous metapneumovirus recorded in Ukraine: who is at risk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71697 views

Ukraine has detected 13 cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection that affects the respiratory tract. Experts attribute the virus's activation to the COVID-19 pandemic and weakened immunity after lockdowns.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes diseases of the upper and lower respiratory tract, especially among children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. This is reported by the head of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Bogomolets National Medical University Olga Golubovskaya, according to UNN.

Details

This virus, discovered in 2001, belongs to the Pneumoviridae family and is a close relative of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

According to the Center for Public Health, 13 confirmed cases of infection have been reported in Ukraine since the beginning of the season, although the actual number may be higher. Infection occurs through droplets, and the incubation period lasts from 3 to 6 days. The disease can be both mild and severe, sometimes leading to fulminant respiratory failure, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

Experts believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the immune landscape, which has contributed to the activation of new viruses, including metapneumovirus. After prolonged lockdowns and restrictions, our tolerance to a wide range of infections has weakened, leading to outbreaks of diseases such as RSV and HMPV.

To reduce the risks of infection, experts recommend washing hands regularly, avoiding close contact with sick people, ventilating the room, and following general hygiene rules. If symptoms of a respiratory illness appear, especially among high-risk groups, doctors advise testing for HMPV and other respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19.

Particular attention should be paid to people at risk and timely diagnosis of the disease. In particular, doctors recommend measuring the level of blood saturation with a pulse oximeter to detect signs of respiratory failure in a timely manner.

China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

COVID-19Health
ukraineUkraine

