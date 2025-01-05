China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children

Symptoms resemble influenza, RSV and Covid: fever, headache, runny nose and cough. There has been a significant increase in the number of cases.

Some regions of China are experiencing high rates of hospitalization due to infection caused by human metapneumovirus. Symptoms resemble influenza, RSV, and Covid. It is noted that the virus mainly affects children under the age of 14 and coincides with winter, when respiratory infections tend to increase.

Videos were published showing hospitals filled with masked patients and parents carrying children in long lines.

The virus was first isolated and genetically analyzed by scientists in Rotterdam in 2001. The scientists, led by Bernadette G. van Hoogen, analyzed nasal swabs from young, very sick children for previously unknown pathogens, as no known viruses could be detected in them.

In 28 of these patients, scientists found unknown pneumoviruses that are closely related to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

They published their findings in the well-known scientific journal Nature. According to epidemiological studies, these pneumoviruses are relatively widespread. It has been circulating in the human body for at least sixty years.

The virus mainly causes the disease in young children, and the infection is the second most common cause of bronchitis in them.

