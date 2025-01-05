China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145504 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133971 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133440 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110435 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163317 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93168 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129418 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128089 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91550 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100973 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170026 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163317 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180337 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129418 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142560 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134213 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151421 views
Actual
China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children

China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35302 views

China has recorded a significant outbreak of metapneumovirus, which causes symptoms similar to influenza and COVID-19. The virus mainly affects children under 14, causing a high rate of hospitalizations.

Symptoms resemble influenza, RSV and Covid: fever, headache, runny nose and cough. There has been a significant increase in the number of cases.

Transmits to UNN with reference to EFE and FAZ.

Details

Some regions of China are experiencing high rates of hospitalization due to infection caused by human metapneumovirus. Symptoms resemble influenza, RSV, and Covid. It is noted that the virus mainly affects children under the age of 14 and coincides with winter, when respiratory infections tend to increase.

 Videos were published showing hospitals filled with masked patients and parents carrying children in long lines.

HelpHelp

The virus was first isolated and genetically analyzed by scientists in Rotterdam in 2001. The scientists, led by Bernadette G. van Hoogen, analyzed nasal swabs from young, very sick children for previously unknown pathogens, as no known viruses could be detected in them.

In 28 of these patients, scientists found unknown pneumoviruses that are closely related to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

They published their findings in the well-known scientific journal Nature. According to epidemiological studies, these pneumoviruses are relatively widespread. It has been circulating in the human body for at least sixty years.

The virus mainly causes the disease in young children, and the infection is the second most common cause of bronchitis in them.

Recall

The CDC reported a probable mutation of the avian influenza virus in the first critically ill patient in the United States. The virus has changed to better bind to human airway receptors, but the risk to the public remains low.

Covid reminds of itself: government approves decision on specialized hospitals during quarantine13.08.24, 12:54 • 19490 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising