A new US initiative has brought down shares of alcohol companies due to a link to cancer

Shares of European and American alcohol producers and brewers have suffered a significant drop amid a new initiative by the US authorities. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, alcohol consumption can increase the risk of a number of cancers, including breast, colon, liver, and mouth and throat cancers. It is emphasized that even low doses of alcohol, at the level of one drink per day, can significantly increase the likelihood of developing cancer.

The new announcements have caused a wave of concern among investors, as they could lead to stricter labeling regulations and a decrease in demand for alcohol products.

The issue of the impact of alcohol on health is becoming increasingly relevant in many countries.

