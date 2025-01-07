Occupants have begun illegal ore mining in Zaporizhzhia

In the Tokmak district of the Zaporizhia region, near the village of Vesele, located 15 km from the city of Tokmak, the occupiers have begun open-pit mining of ore. This is reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

For these purposes, they have involved a large amount of special equipment. The local occupation employment centers are offering shift work jobs with a salary of 100,000 rubles, but there are no locals willing to work.

Instead, the occupiers have begun to attract migrants, in particular from Asian countries, which has caused the relocation of the so-called "Mariupol migrant diaspora" to Tokmak.

From February 5, the occupiers are launching a "register of controlled persons" for Ukrainians without Russian Federation passports.