Biden to speak about war in Ukraine at UN General Assembly - White House

US President Joe Biden will talk about the war in Ukraine during his speech at the UN General Assembly next week. This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby during a briefing on September 18, UNN reports.

The President (Joe Biden) will travel to New York on Monday afternoon for the 79th meeting of the UN General Assembly. In all of his remarks in New York, he will reaffirm America's leadership on the world stage, and he will unite global efforts to address the world's most pressing challenges, including climate, the opioid epidemic, mobilizing resources for developing countries, managing the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence, and helping to end the brutal wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, among many other critical issues