Zelensky's speech at the UN Security Council: The media have announced a new date

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on the war against Russia on Tuesday, September 24. This was reported by the Slovenian mission to the UN, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

According to media reports, the meeting will take place when world leaders are in New York for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy is traveling to the United States with a "victory plan" that he wants to present to US President Joe Biden.

The newspaper notes that his trip comes at a critical moment in the war, when Russian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, despite Kyiv's forces unexpectedly invading Russia's Kursk region last month.

According to diplomats, the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday was held at the request of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea and Malta.

Earlier, Voice of America reportedthat President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN General Assembly on September 25.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. This was strongly condemned by the 193-member General Assembly, which also demanded that Moscow withdraw its troops, but the Security Council is deadlocked, as Russia can veto any action.