We can expect a meeting on support for Ukraine in the Ramstein format in the coming days - Kirby

In the coming days, we can expect the next meeting to support Ukraine in the Ramstein format. This was stated at a briefing by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

White House Advisor John Kirby reported on the upcoming announcement of additional security assistance for Ukraine. The announcement of the new support package is expected in the coming days.