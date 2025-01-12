ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Release of hostages in Gaza: Biden administration works with Trump team on deal

Release of hostages in Gaza: Biden administration works with Trump team on deal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25975 views

The White House is cooperating with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha, and Biden plans to discuss this issue with Netanyahu.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration is working closely with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal in Gaza. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.

"The American people have every right to expect that we will make sure the new team is fully informed, and if we don't get this deal done before we leave, then when they walk through the door at noon on January 20, they can hit the ground running and try to close it for themselves," Kirby said during a press briefing.

However, Kirby clarifies that the current administration is at the negotiating table, and White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk currently represents the US in the negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Joe Biden plans to have a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "in the near future" to discuss the ongoing hostage release negotiations.

"We're very, very close (to a Gaza deal) and still far away, because we're not there. Maybe it can be done by January 20, but I can't be sure," Sullivan said.

Recall

Donald Trump warned of an unprecedented US military response if hostages in the Middle East are not released by January 20, 2025. The statement came after HAMAS published a video with an American-Israeli hostage.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

