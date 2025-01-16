White House 'confident' issues in Israel-Hamas deal can be resolved, ceasefire can start on Sunday

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134397 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120206 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128270 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109228 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104256 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113832 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117103 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 59759 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121013 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119259 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 51336 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 65196 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134397 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175430 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119183 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139833 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131700 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149177 views
White House 'confident' issues in Israel-Hamas deal can be resolved, ceasefire can start on Sunday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26034 views

The White House confirms that there are problems with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli delegation continues negotiations in Qatar, trying to resolve last-minute issues.

The United States is aware of last-minute problems that are closing the final details of the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas announced yesterday, according to White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, who nevertheless expresses confidence that the agreement will be implemented on Sunday, UNN writes with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

Kirby's comments came as Israel is still refraining from officially announcing an agreement, insisting that details are still to be agreed upon and that Hamas is making last-minute adjustments to the negotiations.

"We're aware of these issues that the prime minister raised this afternoon, on their time, and we're working on it. Our team on the ground is actually working with him and his team to get all of this ironed out, ironed out, and move forward," Kirby said on NBC's Meet the Press.

This morning, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement accusing Hamas of rejecting some of the agreements and creating a "crisis" during the conclusion of the deal.

Netanyahu says Hamas created a “crisis” at the last minute: approval of ceasefire agreement delayed16.01.25, 11:37 • 24194 views

"Obviously, it has to be approved by the Israeli government, and Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that. He is also working on this process, but we are confident that we will be able to resolve these last-minute issues and move things forward, and this ceasefire can come into effect on Sunday," he said.

Meanwhile, Sky News reports that Israel is "continuing talks in Qatar".

According to a government spokesman, the Israeli negotiating team is still in Qatar, trying to overcome last-minute issues.

"The details of the agreement are not yet finalized and the negotiating team is continuing its efforts to reach a solution," said David Menser, a government spokesman, at a press conference.

He also confirmed that the Israeli negotiating team is still in Doha and that the government wants to bring the hostages home.

"Israel will not make any official statements about the success of these talks and the subsequent cabinet meeting," he added.

Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza Strip and release of hostages - media outlet15.01.25, 19:18 • 28427 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
white-houseWhite House
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States

