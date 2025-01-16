White House 'confident' issues in Israel-Hamas deal can be resolved, ceasefire can start on Sunday

The United States is aware of last-minute problems that are closing the final details of the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas announced yesterday, according to White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, who nevertheless expresses confidence that the agreement will be implemented on Sunday, UNN writes with reference to The Times of Israel.

Kirby's comments came as Israel is still refraining from officially announcing an agreement, insisting that details are still to be agreed upon and that Hamas is making last-minute adjustments to the negotiations.

"We're aware of these issues that the prime minister raised this afternoon, on their time, and we're working on it. Our team on the ground is actually working with him and his team to get all of this ironed out, ironed out, and move forward," Kirby said on NBC's Meet the Press.

This morning, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement accusing Hamas of rejecting some of the agreements and creating a "crisis" during the conclusion of the deal.

"Obviously, it has to be approved by the Israeli government, and Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that. He is also working on this process, but we are confident that we will be able to resolve these last-minute issues and move things forward, and this ceasefire can come into effect on Sunday," he said.

Meanwhile, Sky News reports that Israel is "continuing talks in Qatar".

According to a government spokesman, the Israeli negotiating team is still in Qatar, trying to overcome last-minute issues.

"The details of the agreement are not yet finalized and the negotiating team is continuing its efforts to reach a solution," said David Menser, a government spokesman, at a press conference.

He also confirmed that the Israeli negotiating team is still in Doha and that the government wants to bring the hostages home.

"Israel will not make any official statements about the success of these talks and the subsequent cabinet meeting," he added.

