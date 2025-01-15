Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza Strip and release of hostages - media outlet

The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed on an agreement that will stop the fighting in the Gaza Strip and lead to the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. A source with knowledge of the talks told CNN, reports UNN.

Under the agreement, which has not yet been officially announced, Hamas and its allied militant groups are expected to release 33 hostages taken in Israel during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

In return, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The publication notes that the agreement will provide the first reprieve from war for the people of the Gaza Strip in more than a year and only the second since Israeli bombardment began.

Once confirmed, the agreement is expected to allow Palestinian civilians to return to the northern Gaza Strip, while a massive influx of humanitarian aid will be sent to the Strip, where residents have long faced dire humanitarian conditions.

Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha