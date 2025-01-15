Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza Strip and release of hostages - media outlet

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127009 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115787 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123825 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153158 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104145 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113739 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106486 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 32918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114745 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112660 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 31667 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127009 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182242 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171681 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112660 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114745 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129857 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147474 views
Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza Strip and release of hostages - media outlet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28427 views

An agreement is reached on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with the release of 33 Israeli hostages. In exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed on an agreement that will stop the fighting in the Gaza Strip and lead to the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. A source with knowledge of the talks told CNN, reports UNN.

Under the agreement, which has not yet been officially announced, Hamas and its allied militant groups are expected to release 33 hostages taken in Israel during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

In return, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The publication notes that the agreement will provide the first reprieve from war for the people of the Gaza Strip in more than a year and only the second since Israeli bombardment began.

Once confirmed, the agreement is expected to allow Palestinian civilians to return to the northern Gaza Strip, while a massive influx of humanitarian aid will be sent to the Strip, where residents have long faced dire humanitarian conditions.

Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha15.01.2025, 12:36 • 24769 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

