Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115768 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123805 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108011 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153135 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104145 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113739 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha

Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24770 views

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement in principle on the release of hostages, and the final details are being discussed in Doha. The main obstacle remains the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement in principle on the release of hostages, and negotiations are underway on the final details of the deal.

This was reported by The Times of Israel, and UNN.

Details

Currently, there is one unresolved issue: the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Mediators from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt are waiting for a map to be provided that will determine the exact withdrawal plan. According to reports, the agreement may be announced on Wednesday or Thursday in the form of a joint statement by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Israel had accepted the hostage deal, while Hamas had not yet done so. In addition, according to two officials familiar with the matter, it is known that US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had a "tense" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he tried to reach a compromise that would lead to the signing of an agreement.

According to The Times of Israel, one Arab official said that Witkoff managed to convince Netanyahu in just one meeting, while the Biden administration tried to do so through countless conversations.

Recall

 Earlier , UNN wrote that an Israeli delegation arrived in Doha for talks with Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire. The main disagreements concern control over the Philadelphia Corridor and the presence of troops in Gaza.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
israelIsrael
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

