Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement in principle on the release of hostages, and negotiations are underway on the final details of the deal.

This was reported by The Times of Israel, and UNN.

Details

Currently, there is one unresolved issue: the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Mediators from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt are waiting for a map to be provided that will determine the exact withdrawal plan. According to reports, the agreement may be announced on Wednesday or Thursday in the form of a joint statement by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Israel had accepted the hostage deal, while Hamas had not yet done so. In addition, according to two officials familiar with the matter, it is known that US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had a "tense" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he tried to reach a compromise that would lead to the signing of an agreement.

According to The Times of Israel, one Arab official said that Witkoff managed to convince Netanyahu in just one meeting, while the Biden administration tried to do so through countless conversations.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that an Israeli delegation arrived in Doha for talks with Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire. The main disagreements concern control over the Philadelphia Corridor and the presence of troops in Gaza.