Netanyahu says Hamas created a “crisis” at the last minute: approval of ceasefire agreement delayed

Netanyahu says Hamas created a “crisis” at the last minute: approval of ceasefire agreement delayed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24194 views

Netanyahu's office announces that Hamas has rejected part of the agreement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. Hamas demands to clarify the identity of Palestinian prisoners, which contradicts the agreed terms.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Hamas has refused some parts of the agreement and is creating a "crisis" at the last minute in finalizing the deal to release the hostages, UNN reports, citing AP and The Times of Israel.

Details

On Thursday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his Cabinet would not meet to approve a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip until Hamas abandons what it called a last-minute crisis.

"Hamas is violating the agreements and creating a last-minute crisis that is preventing a deal," reads a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office, published in English and Hebrew.

"The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators inform Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement," the statement said.

Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of rejecting some parts of the agreement in an attempt to "wrest concessions at the last minute." He did not provide details.

The Israeli cabinet was to ratify the agreement on Thursday.

Addendum

Overnight, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said the alleged dispute was related to the identities of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release. It said that Hamas "demanded to know the identities of these murderers," which contradicts the agreed terms.

The leaked version of the agreement states that the prisoners will be released "based on the lists agreed upon by both sides.

Last night, the Qatari Prime Minister, as well as US President Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald Trump, announced that an agreement had been reached, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to insist that a final agreement has not yet been signed and some unclear details remain.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

