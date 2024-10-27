NATO Secretary General to make statement on DPRK troops after meeting with South Korean delegation
Kyiv • UNN
On October 28, the South Korean delegation will present information to NATO on the deployment of DPRK troops in Russia. After the meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference.
Tomorrow, the NATO Secretary General will make a statement about the DPRK troops in the terrorist country. This was reported by the press service, according to UNN.
Details
On October 28, a high-level delegation from South Korea will present information to the North Atlantic Council on the deployment of DPRK military units in Russia.
Ambassadors of NATO's partner countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan and New Zealand, were invited to participate in the event.
After the meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference for the media.
Recall
Earlier, White House adviser John Kirby said that the United States does not rule out the possibility of deploying DPRK military units in the Kursk region.
