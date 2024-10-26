5,000 soldiers from North Korea will be transferred to kursk region by Monday - NYT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 22209 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88891 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

5,000 soldiers from North Korea will be transferred to kursk region by Monday - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 54994 views

By Monday, 5,000 North Korean soldiers from an elite unit will arrive in the kursk region of russia. It is not yet known what role they will play in the hostilities against Ukraine.

5,000 soldiers from North Korea will be transferred to kursk region by Monday - NYT

By Monday, October 28, it is expected that 5 thousand North Korean soldiers, who are part of an elite unit, will be transferred to the kursk region of rf. This was reported by The New York Times citing a Ukrainian official, reports UNN.

Details

One Ukrainian and two U.S. officials told the publication that several thousand North Korean soldiers have arrived in the kursk region in western russia, where they are expected to take part in an upcoming russian counteroffensive.

The source says North Korean troops have not yet entered the battle and it is not yet clear what role they will play.

Whatever their role, officials said, any significant contingent of North Korean troops would allow russia to keep more of its forces in eastern Ukraine, where they could focus on seizing as much of Ukrainian territory as possible before the harsh winter weather sets in.

The first North Korean troops arrived in the kursk region on Wednesday, and thousands of new soldiers have been arriving every day since. A senior Ukrainian official with knowledge of the troop movements said up to 5,000 North Korean soldiers are expected to be assembled by Monday

- writes The New York Times.

According to officials, the troops are part of an elite unit of the Korean People's Army. They are delivered from vladivostok by IL-76 transport planes to a military airfield in western russia and then sent to the combat zone.

According to the Ukrainian official, there have been mixed signals about whether additional North Korean troops will be sent to take part in combat operations on Ukrainian territory. They are currently concentrated only in the kursk region.

Appendix

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky statedthat as early as October 27-28, the first North Korean military will be used by russia in combat operations.

The GUR reported that the number of North Korean military personnel transferred to russia is now about 12,000, among them 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals. 

"This is serious, and it causes further escalation": scholz on sending dPRK troops to rf26.10.24, 11:54

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87