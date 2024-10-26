“This is serious, and it causes further escalation": scholz on sending dPRK troops to rf
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a serious escalation due to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. According to intelligence reports, about 12,000 DPRK troops have already been deployed to Russia.
The presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia and their possible participation in the war against Ukraine is serious, and causes further escalation of the current situation. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports UNN citing Le Monde.
“The question of the transfer of North Korean soldiers to Russia and their possible deployment in Ukraine (...) is very alarming. This is serious, and it causes a further escalation of the current situation,” the prime minister told German media during his visit to India.
Scholz added that the broadcast was indicative of “the Russian president's growing unease.
Supplement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs determination from its partners, given North Korea's new role in supporting russia. Zelensky noted that Putin is afraid of peace and that is why he is looking for ways to increase aggression and bring North Korea to the front now.
Zelensky reported that as early as October 27-28, the first North Korean military will be used by Russia in Ukraine in combat operations.
The GUR reported that the number of North Korean military deployed to Russia now stands at about 12,000, including 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals.