The US will soon make an announcement on security assistance to Ukraine

The United States will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the coming days. This was reported by White House adviser John Kirby, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh.

"In the coming days, there will be announcements about additional security assistance for Ukraine," Yarysh quoted White House advisor John Kirby as saying.

U.S. aid to Ukraine will decrease regardless of who wins the presidential election - Bloomberg

Recall

US President Joe Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $2.5 billion.

Air defense and HIMARS missiles, additional air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank systems: what's in the new US aid package