U.S. aid to Ukraine will decrease regardless of who wins the presidential election - Bloomberg

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 21624 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 116334 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 174020 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109415 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174487 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145535 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196342 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125136 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108249 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9760 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 9210 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8758 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7456 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 8020 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 21629 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88644 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 116342 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161554 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22746 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25414 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39292 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47804 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136336 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

U.S. aid to Ukraine will decrease regardless of who wins the presidential election - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43825 views

According to Bloomberg, U.S. support for Ukraine may decline regardless of the outcome of the presidential election. Western officials note difficulties in getting financial aid through Congress.

U.S. aid to Ukraine will decrease regardless of who wins the presidential election - Bloomberg

Even if Kamala Harris wins the presidential election in the United States, the aid from this ally to Ukraine may decrease, according to an article by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

"If Trump, who has said he would like to 'resolve' the conflict before taking office, is elected and follows through on his threats to cut off support, Ukraine's options will be sharply narrowed. But even if Kamala Harris wins, the U.S. is likely to have a hard time getting significant financial support through Congress, said Western officials, who declined to be identified because they were discussing sensitive issues," the article says.

The authors of the article note that Kyiv has already felt what a withdrawal of support might look like. Internal struggles in the United States have delayed the approval of a multibillion-dollar aid package by six months, dealing a blow to Ukraine, which is short on ammunition and manpower. "Moscow is continuing its attacks on the country's energy and critical infrastructure, which Kyiv fears will lead to massive power outages and heating disruptions with the onset of the cold season.

The nearest frosts will not lead to power outages - Ministry of Energy13.10.24, 13:13 • 17957 views

In addition to air superiority, Russia maintains a significant munitions advantage over Ukraine. According to one Western official, the Russian army outnumbers Kyiv's by three to one, and is likely to add 30,000 new troops every month. Moscow has also bolstered its forces with thousands of North Korean troops," the article says.

The authors emphasize that US officials are concerned, but less pessimistic than other allies, about the situation on the battlefield. Earlier in October, senior U.S. officials said they expected Ukraine to be able to hold territory in Russia's Kursk region for at least several months, noting that Kyiv was seeing steadier supplies of ammunition.

This may be enough for Ukraine to hold the line, but it may not be enough to win, journalists say.

Zelensky instructed the members of the Stavka to take up the Plan for Strengthening Ukraine: what it envisages24.10.24, 17:12 • 55885 views

Kyiv is looking for stronger air defense and support from neighboring countries to destroy Russian missiles and drones approaching their airspace, as well as the ability to degrade Russia's offensive capabilities in the occupied territories.

Ukraine needs more equipment for its brigades; Germany and France aim to provide equipment for at least two, Zelenskiy said. Kyiv is also seeking help in developing its own long-range strike capabilities, for which the US has already pledged $1.6 billion.

Ukraine will also seek to continue its advance in the Kursk region in order to influence public opinion in Russia, sources familiar with the matter said.

"Russia will retain the initiative, regardless of losses, and will use its possible local successes on the battlefield to put pressure on Ukraine domestically and pressure our partners," said Mykola Bieleskov, a researcher at the Kyiv-based National Institute for Security Studies.

"The model where the West provides ammunition and Ukraine provides manpower may no longer work. Although the United States has always said that there will be no American troops on the ground, we are approaching a time when our partners may need them, as Ukrainian resources are not unlimited," the analyst said.

There are already some decisions on the Shahed and some types of missiles: Zelensky on strengthening air defense15.10.24, 19:37 • 29941 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Kamala Harris
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
North Korea
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
