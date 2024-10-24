Zelensky instructed the members of the Stavka to take up the Plan for Strengthening Ukraine: what it envisages
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has instructed the members of the National Security Council to prepare parts of Ukraine's internal Strengthening Plan. The plan will cover the frontline, defense industry, economy, information sector, and other strategic sectors.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the members of the Stavka to prepare certain parts of our internal Strengthening Plan for Ukraine, UNN reports.
Following today's meeting, I instructed the members of the Council to prepare certain parts of our internal Plan for Strengthening Ukraine. Along with the Victory Plan, we have to work out all the necessary steps that Ukraine needs to take to ensure that our country achieves internal results. This applies to the frontline, defense industry, economy and finance, information sphere, justice, regional work and other strategic areas," Zelensky said.
According to the President, the NSDC Secretary will be responsible for organizing this work.
Add
At the meeting, the Stavka discussed preparations for the heating season in terms of security and recovery. The President instructed to prepare parts of Ukraine's internal Strengthening Plan and gave instructions on winter preparations.