There are already some decisions on the Shahed and some types of missiles: Zelensky on strengthening air defense
The Security Council discussed the protection of energy facilities and preparations for winter. The President announced the decision to strengthen air defense against the Shahed and certain types of missiles.
During the meeting, the format of strengthening air defense was discussed, and there are already certain decisions regarding the Shahed and some types of missiles. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, UNN reports.
"Today I held a meeting - the energy meeting - on all key issues of winterization and protection of energy facilities. Each service and all institutions have clear tasks. There were reports on each level of protection of the power system," Zelenskyy said.
According to him, the prime minister, the energy minister, and representatives of regional authorities from the regions that are most at risk were present.
"There was a report by the Air Force commander on air defense: shooting down missiles and drones, as well as our electronic warfare system. We discussed the format of strengthening air defense, and there are already certain decisions on "Shaheds" and some types of missiles," Zelensky said.
He also noted that the head of Naftogaz, Chernyshov, also reported today on the accumulation of gas in storage facilities and related issues of infrastructure protection.
"All the elements of winterization - electricity, gas, coal - what we are counting on, what we are preparing for, and what we need the help of partners - are absolutely clearly defined," Zelensky said.
