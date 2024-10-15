Zelensky held an energy meeting. The Ministry of Internal Affairs presented a plan of measures to respond to shelling
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the energy council to discuss winterization. They discussed the protection of infrastructure, a plan to respond to shelling, and the creation of a network of cogeneration units.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the energy rate. They discussed preparations for the winter and a plan of measures to respond to shelling and promptly repair damage, UNN reports.
"Energy Bet. Comprehensive preparation for winter. Reports from everyone involved in the process: Naftogaz, Ukrenergo, the Ministries of Energy, Internal Affairs, Community and Territorial Development, the Air Force, and regional military administrations. All levels of energy infrastructure protection: engineering, electronic warfare and air defense. Our aviation will take an active part. We have also decided to strengthen air defense in the border and frontline regions," Zelenskyy said.
In addition, according to the Head of State, the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented a plan of measures to respond to shelling and promptly restore damage. Work is underway to create a dispersed network of cogeneration units.
